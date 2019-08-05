Ohio Gov. DeWine interrupted by chants of ‘do something!’ during Dayton vigil

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was interrupted during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Dayton mass shooting Sunday.

DeWine began his remarks by commenting on the size of the crowd at the vigil, saying it represented “the love and resiliency of this great and wonderful community.”

After a round of applause for the comment, people in the crowd started to chant, “Do something!” It starts out as just one voice, but soon, several others can be heard joining in.

DeWine continues his comments, saying: “What we do tonight, with this amazing crowd, is to say to them (the victims and families), ‘We love you. We care very, very deeply about you, and we will do everything that we can to tell you that we care.'”

DeWine continued to speak, and while the chants died down, they did not completely stop.

DeWine finished his comments, and the chant started up again as Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took the microphone. She let the chant go on for a few seconds but then said, “I love you all, but remember this is a vigil tonight. This is a vigil for the people that we lost,” which prompted applause from the audience.

She wrapped up her remarks by saying, “There will be time to take action, but let us come together as a community as we work to heal. We are here to heal tonight.”