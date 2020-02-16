CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.
The woman’s daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, ‘Mom, be brave’ in some newly-fallen snow.
Schamback is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.
Schambach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like ‘somebody else cares.’
Latest Headlines
- Ohio mom battling cancer receives special message in the snow
- Live at Noon ET: Daytona 500 picks, analysis with special guests on Countdown to Daytona
- 6-year-old Faye Swetlik returns home from autopsy with police escort
- Crash kills 2 Kentucky moms and their daughters on way to volleyball tournament
- Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona