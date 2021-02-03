Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

FILE – Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — A white Ohio police officer has been indicted on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

“I believe the evidence in this case supports the indictment, and my office will vigorously prosecute this case,” Yost said while announcing the indictment.

Coy was fired from Columbus Police after a Dec. 22 shooting that resulted in the death of Hill.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. said in a statement at the time of Coy’s firing.

Yost said Coy has been arrested and will appear in court Thursday.

Nexstar affiliate WCMH in Columbus, Ohio contributed to this report.