One person dead after porta-potty fire in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – One person is dead after a porta-potty caught fire in Florida.

Authorities in St. Augustine say firefighters responded to a fire that had engulfed a porta-potty Saturday morning.

After the fire was put out, responders say they found human remains in the rubble.

Neighbors report hearing a blast before the fire was discovered.

The victim appears to be a woman, according to detectives. They added they don’t have any missing person reports at this time.

The medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy Monday to identify the person and determine the cause of death.