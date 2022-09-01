JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report of a “physical altercation between students on campus that resulted in the stabbing of two victims.” A teacher who jumped into the situation to help was injured but not stabbed, Yaniero said.

A school resource officer responded “within 20 seconds,” provided medical aid and called for assistance from Jacksonville police and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. EMS arrived and took both victims to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where the student died.

When questioned during Thursday’s press conference, Yaniero at the time would not officially call the incident a confirmed stabbing.

“It appears that it is but we have not gotten the autopsy report back,” Yaniero said. “Obviously this happened several hours ago and so until we gather all of that information, this is active and ongoing. But we do believe it was a stabbing.”

The suspect, who is also a student, was arrested and in custody. Yaniero said it was unclear what kind of weapon was used. No names are currently being released, officials said.

The school went into lockdown from just after 7 a.m. until around 8:45 a.m., when parents were allowed to take their children home. Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said the school will hold classes virtually on Friday and in-person learning will resume on Tuesday since Monday is Labor Day. All athletic and other school-related events outside of class were canceled Thursday and Friday.

Counseling was being provided for anyone who needed it due to the large number of students who saw the incident happen. Yaniero said there were a number of students who would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Yaniero also said part of the investigation is whether the incident was gang-related. District Attorney Ernie Lee said charges were still being reviewed before determining how to proceed in either juvenile or adult court.

Yaniero said the FBI and SBI were also involved in the investigation, which was still ongoing at the school early Thursday afternoon.