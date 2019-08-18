Online retailer will pay $1000 to binge-watch ‘Friends’

(KXAN) — Online retailer, Frontier Communications, is offering one Friends superfan $1,000 to watch 25-hours of the hit NBC show. Could this job be any sweeter?

That’s 25-hours straight of smelly cats, pivots, and breaks.

The winner will be required to live-tweet during the marathon and post selfies with their actual friends — the ones who haven’t moved to Yemen or are currently backpacking through western Europe.

Along with the money, the fan will get a 12-month subscription to Netflix.

Anyone interested can apply on the Frontier Communications website here.

