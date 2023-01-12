BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal indictment, said to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, names 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation that also involved three deaths from illegal drug overdoses.

U.S. Attorney David Estes and multiple law enforcement agencies announced the indictment, dubbed “Operation Ghost Busted,” in Glynn County on Wednesday.

The investigation spanned two years and spread across several counties in southern Georgia, including Camden, Dodge, Glynn, McIntosh, Pierce, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware and Wayne.

Officials said the drug conspiracy operated in and out of state prison facilities with help from at least one corrections officer. Members of the white supremacist street gang Ghostface Gangsters and affiliates of the Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods, and Gangster Disciples were also involved, according to officials.

“Operation Ghost Busted demonstrates the focused commitment of law enforcement agencies at all levels in identifying, infiltrating and disrupting drug trafficking networks in our communities,” Estes said. “We are proud to serve with these professionals in the continuing work to make our neighborhoods safe from illegal gang activity and the violent crime it spawns.”

Each of the defendants named in Operation Ghost Busted is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a quantity of fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam.

The defendants include:

David E. Alvarez, 24, of Townsend, Ga.;

The defendants are scheduled this week for initial appearance hearings in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.