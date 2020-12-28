‘Our lobby is full’: Ohio police thank community for gifts donated to little boy abandoned in cemetery

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Hinckley are thanking the community for a bounty of gifts dropped off for a little boy who was abandoned in a cemetery earlier this month.

The incident happened at the Hope Memorial Gardens in Hinckley Dec. 23. A witness told police she saw a car speed away with a little boy and dog chasing after it.

The Hinckley Police Department posted little Tony’s photo in hopes of finding his parents. Police determined their identities later in the day.

Tony was doing very well in the loving home of a foster family.

On Christmas Eve, Hinckley police posted a photo of a lobby full of gifts dropped off there for Tony.

The post stated:

“From all of us at HPD we want to thank everyone for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love. Our lobby is full from the gifts that have been dropped off. I reached out to my friend Santa and tomorrow morning after he has finished his deliveries he is going to stop at HPD. We are going to load the sleigh and make one final stop to see a our little friend. Merry Christmas friends God Bless!”