Over 5,000 acres burned, 130 families evacuated as crews work to contain Colorado wildfire

SALIDA, CO (KCNC/CBS/WBTW) – Over 5,000 acres have burned as crews work to contain a wildfire in Colorado.
Emergency crews near Salida are working to keep the Decker Fire from reaching subdivisions in the area.
The fire started last month, but blew up Tuesday into Wednesday, forcing about 130 families to evacuate in the middle of the night. At least one structure has been damaged, officials confirmed Thursday, but couldn’t provide any other details.
On Thursday morning, the Type 1 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team (IMT) assumed command of the Decker Fire with Mark Giacoletto as Incident Commander. More than 250 people are fighting the fire.
Officials said it’s not clear when evacuees might be able to return to their homes.
Officials said an infrared aircraft was unable to fly Wednesday night due to mechanical issues, so there is not an exact update on the perimeter or the size of the fire.
The fire burned at least 5,348 acres and was just 5% contained on Thursday night.
