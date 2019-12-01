PA Game Commission investigating after viral video of kids kicking, abusing deer spreads on Facebook

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after a video of two kids kicking and abusing a deer has been circulating on Facebook.

“Thank you for sharing this with us and for your concern for Pennsylvania wildlife,” the Game Commission commented on one of the videos. “We are aware of the incident and we are investigating it.”

News13’s sister station, WTAJ, is choosing not to include the video due to its graphic nature, but in the video, two kids are seen kicking a deer in the face after shooting it, and stepping on its legs and ripping off its antlers, while it was still alive.

Anyone with information related to the video is being asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or the Northwest Region Dispatch at 814-432-3187.

WTAJ is reaching out to the Game Commission. Stay with us as we follow this story.