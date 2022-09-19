LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio parents face arrest warrants and a grandmother is in custody after deputies found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe while searching a house, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched the home on Sunday during an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.

Both children were taken into emergency custody.

The parents fled the residence because of their involvement in the sexual assault investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The childrens’ grandmother, Ella Webb, 61, was arrested and charged with endangering children. She pleaded not guilty and was given a $200,000 cash surety bond.

Felony charges for endangering children were filed against the parents, Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25. Nationwide arrest warrants were requested from the court.

“I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement,” Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, State, and Federal resource available to bring these two to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-385-2131.