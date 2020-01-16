Parkland shooting victim’s father calls for Va. councilman’s resignation for wearing AR-15 to meeting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fred Guttenberg, the father of a child killed in a shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 has spoken out on social media after a Portsmouth City Council member wore an AR-15 to a meeting Tuesday night.

Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenburg was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is calling for the resignation of Councilman Nathan Clark.

Clark wore an AR-15 to the meeting, during which council voted 4-3 to approve a resolution declaring the city a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

Guttenberg shared a media tweet showing photos of Clark with a comment: “Councilman Nathan Clark resign. Citizens you represent should not be forced to accept him engaging in open intimidation with his AR 15. You gun lunatic, in spite of your letter, nobody knows your intent. My daughter did not know someone carrying an AR 15 would kill her.”

Clark also passed around a statement that described the point he was trying to make by wearing the weapon.

“The newly proposed gun legislation for the state of Virginia is ludicrous,” the letter reads. “The legislation will make criminals of lawful citizens and gun owners. Again, I am a law enforcement officer, and if this legislation is passed, I will also be made a criminal.

“Taking away the rights of our citizens not only puts them in greater danger, but the act is unconstitutional. Criminals have always and will always break the law. We must punish the existing criminals for their actions, and not take away the means of defense from law-abiding citizens.”