KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Federal authorities are investigating after a male passenger allegedly jumped out of an airplane’s emergency exit Sunday at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Southwest Airlines aircraft was on the skyway and not moving when the man jumped out of the exit and onto one of the plane’s wings, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was caught on the tarmac and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

No charges have been filed, and the case has been handed over to federal authorities, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unclear why the man jumped from the plane. Additional details were not immediately available.

“We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement to Nexstar’s WGNO.