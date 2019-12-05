Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooter identified as U.S. sailor, victim identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, at Dry Dock 2 at around 2:30 on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Within just minutes of the incident, the base was placed on lockdown.

“Working in the office. Military personnel came in and said there’s an active shooter and told us to stay inside, gonna lock up the base,” said a Pearl Harbor base worker. “Basically, no one can get in or out and they’ll let us know when clear. The building personnel was running around trying to lock all the doors.”

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

In a press conference held Wednesday evening, Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said that the shooter had been identified as an active-duty U.S. Sailor assigned to the USS Columbia.

Admiral Chadwick also said that the shooter reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before killing himself. Two of the three victims later died. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, is in stable condition at Queen’s Medical Center.

Sources have identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr., of Waianae.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted.

Officials said that the base security and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.

The public was advised to avoid heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

The incident also prompted the lock down of three schools, according to the Department of Education. The schools were Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary. GOV. DAVID IGE

The Honolulu police and fire departments responded to the scene.

NCIS is leading the investigation.

According to Pearl Harbor officials, the Emergency Family Assistance Center is now open and will remain open until further notice. It is located at 4827 Bougainville Drive (Same Bldg as PSD). You can also call the Crisis Call Center at 866-525-6676.

“We are all shaken by this senseless act of violence. All of Hawai‘i hurts when our ‘ohana gets hurt. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and all who serve our Country at the shipyard. We send our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” said Kauai Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.

