SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and holding her husband hostage and attacking him with a hammer pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

David DePape, 42, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and burglary in connection with the San Francisco home invasion.

“Mr. DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Wednesday.

Police and prosecutors said DePape had a hit list of government leaders, their family members, and celebrities whom he planned to target.

Speaker Pelosi was allegedly his first target, but when he broke into her house on Oct. 28, he only found Paul Pelosi asleep in the bedroom, according to police. Two police officers’ body cameras recorded DePape beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer. An officer tackled DePape and arrested him. The body camera video was played in court for DePape’s preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious and woke up in a pool of his own blood. He later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The speaker was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members.

DePape made a full confession to San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley, she testified. He allegedly told Hurley that his other targets included President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; California Gov. Gavin Newsom; and actor Tom Hanks.

“There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign,” DePape told Hurley, according to a recording of their interview that was played in court earlier this month.

Hurley, who was a sergeant at the time of the attack and was recently promoted to lieutenant, testified that DePape told Paul Pelosi he wanted to talk to Nancy Pelosi because “she is the second in line to the presidency.”

In November, Nancy Pelosi said she would step down as the Democrats’ leader in the House after 20 years but remain in office.

DePape on Wednesday waived his right to a speedy trial. His next court date is set for Feb. 23, during which a date for a jury trial will be scheduled. He will remain in a San Francisco jail with no bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.