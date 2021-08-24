Pennsylvania man dies from car crash 23-years later, coroner says

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning stemming from injuries sustained during a car crash 23 years ago, according to the coroner.

The York County Coroner says 47-year-old Scott Beschler of West Manchester Township was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. at UPMC Memorial Emergency Department after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on February 5, 1998.

Official documents say it’s unclear whether the 47-year was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but long-term injuries were ultimately ruled the cause of death.