Pennsylvania police searching for endangered 7-week-old boy; may be headed to Florida

by: Kara Urland

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – West Mifflin Police are looking for an endangered 7-week-old boy.

Ambrose Klingensmith is believed to be with Jeannette Funnen and Daemon Klingensmith, and another child is with them.

Police say they are traveling in a gold/silver 2001 Buick Century, PA# LBD-6681, last seen Thursday afternoon on cameras traveling south on Washington Road in Peters Township.

West Mifflin PD has been provided with information that they may be traveling to Florida.

If you have any information on their location, please contact West Mifflin PD at 412-461-0600.

