Pennsylvania recommends 14-day quarantine after visiting SC, other states with high COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ/WBTW) — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration recommended a 14-day self-quarantine for Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases, including South Carolina.

The administration outlined the following states that are high risks for spread:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

Several other states, including Kansas, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, have also recommended quarantines for anyone who visited a state with a large COVID-19 case increase.

Various other states have issued warnings about traveling to Myrtle Beach.