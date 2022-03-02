HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– A Pennsylvania State Police corporal has been arrested for various child pornography-related charges, including 21 counts of viewing or possessing child pornography.

Sean McKenzie was taken into custody on Tuesday. He has since been suspended without pay “pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.”

According to State Police, McKenzie faces the following charges:

One count of sexual abuse of children/photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts

21 counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography

10 counts of sexual abuse of children/dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films

Two counts of criminal use of communication facility

Local news outlets reported that investigators think McKenzie placed a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl. A Dropbox later found to be connected to McKenzie first alerted investigators, KDKA reports.

Investigators said they also found photos and videos on McKenzie’s iPhone and on a thumb drive. He has reportedly admitted to possessing and looking at the images.

McKenzie was arraigned and bail was set at $500,000. Court documents show McKenzie was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for March 9.

According to State Police, McKenzie enlisted with the agency in June 2008.