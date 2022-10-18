WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIN) — If you have the Peloton treadmill that was recalled in 2021, you still have time to get a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton announced on Tuesday that people now have until Nov. 6, 2023, to participate in the recall.

The refund is part of a recall involving Peloton’s Tread+ treadmill, which occurred after the death of a 6-year-old child and dozens of reported injuries.

According to a news release, the 6-year-old died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. The CPSC on Tuesday said that, in addition to the reported death, Peloton has received 335 incident reports, including 87 reports of injuries to consumers.

Anyone with the recalled treadmill should stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund. Peloton is also working on a rear guard to address the issue at the back of the treadmill.

People can contact Peloton between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends at 866-679-9129 or online at www.onepeloton.com.