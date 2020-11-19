Pepsi debuts limited-edition Apple Pie flavor

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pepsi has released a limited-edition flavor that’s inspired by apple pie.
Because drinking a pie is easier than baking a pie… right?
Unfortunately, the new apple pie drink can’t be found at your local grocery store.
In order to try the new flavor, you have to win Pepsi’s social media contest.
Submit a photo or video of your baking fails to Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and follow @Pepsi.
The first 1,500 people to enter will be eligible to win.