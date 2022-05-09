PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A person designated a “person of interest” in the death of a woman in Missouri has been found dead in South Carolina, authorities said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the person’s relatives have been notified. Deputies have not identified the person nor said how they died or where in South Carolina they were found.

PREVIOUS STORY posted on 5/8/22:

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies began the investigation just after noon on Sunday when they were called to the 23000 block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville by someone concerned about a woman there.

Deputies weren’t able to contact the woman and entered the home through an open window. The woman’s body was found in an upstairs bedroom. Her identity also has not been made public.

The person of interest was identified by law enforcement but was not located immediately after the woman’s body was found. The sheriff’s office posted an update just after 10 p.m. Sunday that the person of interest had been located.