NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after his vehicle slammed into the corner of a building early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Poplar Street just after 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a Ford Crown Victoria that had crashed into a building.

Source: WKRN

Crews shut down a portion of Elm Hill Pike early Tuesday morning as they worked to clear the scene and continued to investigate what led to the crash.

At the scene, an officer said that the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Sidney Wilson, passed away from injuries that were sustained in the crash.

Officials said Wilson was driving westbound on Elm Hill Pike when, for reasons unknown, crossed into opposing lanes, went through a parking lot and struck the corner of a business located at 1325 Elm Hill Pike.

According to Metro police, Wilson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the crash where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

It is unclear when Elm Hill Pike is expected to reopen.

Authorities said they will conduct toxicology testing to determine whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash.

Icon Mechanical, which owns the building, released a statement:

Icon Mechanical was saddened to learn about the fatality in conjunction with the accident that happened early this morning and we extend our condolences to the victim’s family. We are still gathering details about the incident and will be working with officials to assess the damage to our building. We employ about 35 individuals at this location who are involved in the manufacturing of mechanical system components. There were no employees in the building at the time of the accident. Icon’s Nashville business operations are headquartered at 301 Plus Park Blvd. – Icon Mechanical

No additional information was immediately available.