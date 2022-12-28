PORTER, Ind. (WXIN) — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park along the edge of Lake Michigan.

Photos provided by DNR





Several Good Samaritans tried unsuccessfully to free the bird before conservation officers called in volunteer firefighters from Porter, who were able to quickly removed the goose from the frozen beach, the DNR said.

It was then transferred to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian facility for treatment.