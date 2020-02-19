Pigeon that can’t fly becomes best friends with puppy that can’t walk

(CNN) – A bird that can’t fly has become best buds with an unlikely four-legged animal – and it’s the cutest thing!

Herman the pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, and as a result, can no longer fly.

The Mia Foundation in Rochester, New York took him in.

The rescue organization rehabilitates animals with physical deformities.

The nonprofit’s founder Sue Rogers put Herman with little Lundy, a chihuahua puppy that can’t walk – and the two really hit it off.

They started cuddling almost immediately.

Rogers said she was “blown away.”

She posted photos of the pair on social media and the foundation raised $6,000 in two days.

It’s unknown if Herman and Lundy will stay together.

Lundy may already have a new home lined up.

The question is – if the new owner will adopt Herman too.