The seven on board the private jet were identified asGwen Shamblin Lara, William “Joe” Lara, David Martin, Jennifer Martin, Jonathan Walters, Jessica Walters and Brandon Hannah.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999 as an extension of her popular book “The Weigh Down Diet.” Her husband, William Lara, was an actor, best known for playing Tarzan in the television series, “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.” Hannah was Gwen’s son-in-law, having married her daughter in 2003.

The others were members of the Remnant Fellowship Church.

Though then National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t identify those involved in transportation accidents, local authorities previously identified William Lara as the pilot. On Wednesday, the NTSB released its report, which claimed the pilot became disoriented shortly after takeoff from Smyrna Airport.

In the report, the NTSB says the Cessna 501 took off, bound for West Palm Beach, Florida, and made a climbing right turn while entering the clouds above the airport. The plane then began to descend and the pilot did not initially respond to air traffic control instructions.

The pilot acknowledged the instructions after a second request by the controllers and began a climbing right turn followed by a left turn. The pilot then went radio silent and did not respond to the controllers..

The plane soon descended rapidly and crashed into Percy Priest Lake at a high rate of speed.

After examining the wreckage, the NTSB concluded that there was no evidence of any mechanical issues or failures that would have led to the crash.

Following the analysis of the flight track, it was concluded that the pilot was experiencing spatial disorientation shortly after takeoff. He was said to “not effectively use his instrumentation during takeoff and climb,” which he was not able to recover from to avoid the crash.

The report also concluded that medication use or medical conditions were not a factor in the crash.