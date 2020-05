(CNN) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza.

The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away 500,000 medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one, the company said to go to the website and sign up for a Hut Rewards account and receive a coupon.

The giveaway ends May 28 but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

Pizza Hut said it teamed up with “America’s Dairy Farmers” for the giveaway.