1 killed when plane crashes into townhome in Atlanta area

Police walk through an apartment complex where a plane crashed Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — A small plane crashed into a townhome Wednesday morning in a leafy Atlanta-area neighborhood near a major interstate, killing at least one person and tearing off the home’s brick exterior, authorities said.

The crash scattered wreckage and shook up nearby residents. A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.

“I’m feeling very lucky,” said David Youngpeter, who lives near the townhome. “It was too close for comfort.”

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta about 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet. The airport is close to the neighborhood where the crash occurred and Youngpeter said he regularly hears planes overhead.

Jared Hauck said he was working from his home less than 100 feet (30 meters) from the crash site because he had adopted a dog the day before.

“I heard a really loud crash and some rustling,” he said. “It didn’t sound like anything normal.”

Hauck said he found a piece of wreckage outside his front door.

West Hutchinson, another resident, said he heard the plane struggling to gain altitude before it crashed.

“All of a sudden, I heard a really loud crack,” Hutchinson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was obvious that the plane had crashed because it was really loud and all of sudden went immediately silent.”

Bentley said the plane crashed into a multi-unit townhome and crews were having trouble accessing the wreckage. No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries on the ground, he said.

An Associated Press photographer observed authorities removing a body from the site after 1 p.m.

A large section of wall and part of the roof was knocked out of a building at the complex.

Conditions were foggy in the area Wednesday morning.

