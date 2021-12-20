Police: 1-year-old baby accidentally shot during argument in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 1-year-old baby in Oklahoma was recovering at the hospital Monday night after being accidentally shot while the child’s mother and boyfriend argued in a case.

It happened about 8 a.m. while the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arguing while sitting inside a car, according to police in Oklahoma City. During the argument, the boyfriend’s loaded gun dropped, officers said.

The child is expected to be OK, police said.

“I don’t know specifically how it occurred, but a firearm had gone off inside that vehicle… striking the child,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

“It was just a whole bunch of commotion going on,” neighbor Keiontrey Hodges said. “The baby momma was screaming out, ‘You shot my baby’ and ‘you going to jail’… It shouldn’t have to escalate that far.”

“When she turned the baby around and she showed me the baby wound. It was… it looked nasty,” Hodges said.

The couple began taking the child to a hospital but stopped on the way after spotting an ambulance.

The mother was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in the presence of a minor, which is a misdemeanor.