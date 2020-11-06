Police: 2 men in custody in possible plot to attack vote-counting center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) — Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Philadelphia Convention Center where the city’s mail-in votes are being tallied, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

Sources tell WCAU in Philadelphia that police were told the two men came up from Virginia armed with AR-15 rifles, and were driving a silver-colored Hummer truck. The car was decorated with stickers promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory that supports President Trump.

Police have not identified the men, and they have not been charged at this time. Police at the scene did say weapons were recovered, but couldn’t confirm what kind, WCAU reports.

Police detained two men who drove to Philly form VA in this Hummer making threats against the convention center (where votes are being counted)



Police say they found weapons in the car. Homeland security involved



Also worth noting the QAnon stickers on the car @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rb6hDcupCo — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) November 6, 2020

Homeland Security is assisting in the investigation.

This comes as ballots are still being counted in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as citizens wait to see who will be the next president.