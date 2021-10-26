Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

MIAMI (AP) — A high-school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, police said.

The 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend, Miramar police said.

According to arrest affidavits, 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. Investigators said he was lured there by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.