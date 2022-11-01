SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people during a weekend operation.

The Savannah Police Department said operation Total Focus takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since August.

“We have said that we would crack down on illegal activity, illegally possessed firearms and drugs in our community, and that is what we are doing,” SPD Chief Lenny Gunther said. “This latest Total Focus operation has been our largest yet with close to 50 arrests. Our operations and daily policing strategies will continue to put a laser focus on the factors leading to crime to curb future activity and make lasting effects on the safety and security of our citizens and visitors to our city.”

Twenty of the 45 arrests were felony arrests, 24 were DUI arrests and one was a misdemeanor arrest. Officers seized seven guns — three of which were stolen — and one stolen car, SPD said. Fentanyl, crack, cocaine and marijuana were seized as well.

Since the first operation in August, SPD has arrested 128 people, recovered six cars, 17 guns and various illegal drugs, SPD said.