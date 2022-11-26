SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It took Georgia State troopers two pit maneuvers and as many crashes to stop Desheen Rashaw Prescott, according to an incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Prescott, driving a BMW SUV, took police on a high-speed chase Monday, Nov. 14 through Savannah’s Midtown area and several other neighborhoods last week. Prescott crossed into oncoming traffic, sped through stop signs, forced other drivers off the road and headed toward a school zone when a Trooper slammed into Prescott’s vehicle, according to the report.

Crash investigators believe Prescott was high on drugs during the chase. Troopers said the man tossed a bag out of his window, while troopers were behind him. According to the incident report, that bag had 262 grams of marijuana, 27.2 grams of cocaine and 2.2 grams of meth inside. Troopers said they also found $2,000 inside the SUV.

According to court records, Prescott has been arrested several times before. He was arrested in 2018, 2012, 2008 and 2004 for trying to run from the police.