SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Billie Jo Howell, the grandmother of toddler Quinton Simon who has been missing since early October and whose remains have been identified after being found in a landfill, was arrested on Monday.

Howell, who is on hold by the juvenile court system, was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center, where she was being held without bond. Her arrest is not in connection with Quinton Simon’s disappearance and death.

The Chatham County juvenile court clerk said the case related to Howell is closed, and that officials cannot “discuss the matter.”

The court quoted rule 2.10 from the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct, which says that “judges shall not make, on any pending proceeding or impending matter in any court, any public comment that might reasonably be expected to affect its outcome or impair its fairness or make any non-public comment that might substantially interfere with a fair trial or hearing.”

Howell had custody of Quinton and his older brother, and her daughter, Leilani Simon, was arrested on Nov. 21 for the death and disappearance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Quinton Simon case history

Quinton reportedly was last seen at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to police who said the prime suspect in his death and disappearance was his mom, Leilani.

On the morning of his disappearance, Leilani told police that Quinton was taken from the home. Her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, and Quinton’s siblings were also in the home the morning Quinton disappeared.

WSAV knows that police questioned Youngkin in the hours after the search for Quinton started, but since then, WSAV doesn’t know where he has been.

According to police, Youngkin was the last person to say they saw Quinton alive in a pack-n-play at 6 a.m. Three and a half hours later, Leilani alerted police that Quinton was missing.

Police began searching a Chatham County landfill on Oct. 18, saying they had evidence that led them to think the 20-month-old toddler’s body had been dumped there. Then, on Nov. 14, police said the likelihood of finding his remains was low.

As the search continued, agents from the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources dug through thousands of tons of trash at the Superior Landfill before finding remains on Nov. 18 that were believed to be those of Quinton.

Leilani was arrested on Nov. 21, and the FBI office in Atlanta confirmed on Nov. 28 that the remains were those of Quinton.