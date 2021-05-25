Police called when drink reportedly spilled on Casey Anthony during bar fight over ex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Police were called to a Florida bar after a drink was reportedly spilled on Casey Anthony during an argument over an ex.
WESH reports it happened at O’Shea’s Irish Pub Sunday.
WESH reports police said Anthony, who was acquitted of murder for her two-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, told them she got into an argument with another woman over an ex-boyfriend they’d both dated at the same time.
She then told police the other woman spilled water on her leg during the altercation.
WESH reports Anthony was told how to file a restraining order, but she did not proceed.