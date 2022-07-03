PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he threw a hot dog at an officer who was warning him about violating a city ordinance, arrest documents said.

Officers said Jason Stoll, 47, of New Port Richey ignored the warnings and continued to sell hot dogs in the roadway after his street closure permit had ended.

Stoll was asked to put the hot dog down but authorities said he continued to try to sell it. He then got “extremely upset” before he intentionally threw the hot dog at the officer, documents showed.

The officer was in a full police uniform at the time of the incident.

Stoll was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. If convicted, he could face up to a minimum of three years in jail.