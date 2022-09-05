ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said on Aug. 8, 68-year-old Charles Henry Westgate, called the supervisor of elections about issues with his voter ID card.

During his conversation, Westgate allegedly became “irate” and said he would bring a grenade to the office if his issues weren’t resolved, an arrest document said.

Police said the calltaker’s supervisors then had a second conversation with Westgate in order to assess how serious his threat was.

The arrest affidavit said Westgate told the supervisors he would bring a grenade to the office and asked, “What? Are you scared? Are you going to hide under your desks?”

He was arrested on Saturday on a charge of making a false bomb threat against state-owned property. He was previously arrested for aggravated assault in 2013.

Police said he denied the allegations after being read his rights.