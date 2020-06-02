Police in Ohio looking for man allegedly involved in protesters destructive acts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– President Donald Trump tweeted a video of Columbus protesters in the Short North from over the weekend.

The president tweeted the video Monday afternoon with the caption, “Anarchists, we see you!”

The video appears to be one of the man Columbus Division of Police called a “person of interest” and asked the public to help identify Sunday.

PERSON OF INTEREST:



We’d like to speak with this man.



Anyone with information on who he is or how to get in contact with him please call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.https://t.co/Z8ZtpwsUZO



Thank you @DeepSouthProud https://t.co/fl3bT6ExeB — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 31, 2020

Columbus Police later reported that they had identified the man but did not release his name or any more information.

Taylor Waters, an attorney who says she represents the man in the photo, says the version of the photo and video shared by Columbus police was misleading and from an unreliable source.