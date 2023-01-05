ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators.

The shootings happened on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening Thursday morning, Albuquerque police said.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Thursday in a news conference that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly-appointed state Sen. Moe Maestas. The homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, former Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and state Sen. Linda Lopez were shot at in December and January.

The first shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Barboa’s home when someone shot eight rounds at the commissioner’s home in southeast Albuquerque, police said.

“It is traumatizing to have several bullets shot directly through my front door when my family and I were getting ready to celebrate Christmas,” Barboa said. “No one deserves threatening and dangerous attacks like this; we ask our fellow New Mexicans to be alert and attentive while the investigation proceeds.”

Barboa served as the chair of the Bernalillo County Commission in 2022. She began her first term in office in January 2021.

The second shooting happened one week later, on Dec. 11. Police said investigators found more than a dozen gunshots hit the O’Malley’s home in the North Valley. O’Malley has since left her position as commissioner after serving a maximum of two terms.

In an email sent on Wednesday, O’Malley said she and her husband were woken up by the gunfire. She said at least 10 gunshots his the adobe wall surrounding her home.

“To say I am angry about this attack on my home — on my family, is the least of it,” O’Malley said. “I remember thinking how grateful I was that my grandchildren were not spending the night, and that those bullets did not go through my house.”

Albuquerque police said a third shooting occurred just after midnight on Jan. 3 when at least eight shots were fired at the home of Lopez in southwest Albuquerque.

Lopez has been a state senator since 1997. She said she was home with her son and daughter when the shooting occurred.

“Three of the bullets passed through my 10 year-old daughter’s bedroom,” Lopez said in a statement. “I am asking the public to provide any information they may have that will assist the police in bringing about the arrest of the perpetrators.”

A fourth shooting is said to have occurred at Maestas’ Albuquerque office Thursday morning but police were unable to provide more details.

Each of the politicians whose homes were shot at are Democrats. However, Albuquerque police said it is still unclear whether the cases are connected. No one was hurt in any of the shootings.

Calling the investigation a “top priority,” Police Chief Harold Medina said the department is “working with federal partners to analyze the evidence.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda appeared alongside Medina and Keller at Thursday’s news conference.

“These shootings are serious crimes, regardless of whether anyone was injured,” Keller said in a statement. “I stand with these community leaders and encourage anyone who may have information to help by reporting details to APD immediately.”