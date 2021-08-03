Police: Man trying to use toilet accidentally fires gun, shoots downstairs neighbor

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man trying to use his toilet accidentally fired his gun and shot his downstairs neighbor, according to police.

69-year-old Robert Hood said he’s new to his Youngwood apartment.

“I just paid my second month’s rent,” Hood said.

It’s a nice place — except for the bullet hole in the ceiling.

“I heard a little bang and I looked down and see the top of my hand — look down and see a little blood and say, ‘what the heck happened here,'” Hood said.

According to Hood and troopers, Hood’s upstairs neighbor, 46-year-old Shawn Moran, was trying to use his toilet when he said his 9mm pistol got caught up in his shirt and went off.

“It would actually sound like a cap gun,” Hood said.

But it was real and bled like it. Hood couldn’t dial his phone so he ran upstairs to Moran’s apartment to get help.

“He started saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,'” Hood said.

Hood went to the hospital and Moran faces felony firearms and simple assault charges. Hood just beat cancer and said he wasn’t sure if he had any good fortune left.

“Very lucky,” Hood said. “If it had happened a few minutes earlier I would’ve been sitting on the floor right there. It would have hit my head, my neck, or shoulder, something like that.”