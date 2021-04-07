Police: Mom calls 911, confesses to killing daughters, 6 and 1

This photo provided by the Irving Police Department shows Madison McDonald. Police say McDonald, who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she’d killed her two young daughters, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Irving police say McDonald was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, 6-year-old Archer Hammond and 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald. (Irving Police Department via AP)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police say a woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she’d killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

Irving police say 30-year-old Madison McDonald was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, 6-year-old Archer Hammond and 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald.

Police said she walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

Police said officers went to her apartment and found both girls dead.