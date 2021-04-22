Police: Naked Pennsylvania woman stole beer from neighbor’s fridge, flashed 19-year-old

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman is due in court Friday after police said she walked into her neighbor’s home wrapped only in a blanket and stole a beer from the refrigerator.

Jessica Chase, 38, of Horton Township faces multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of children.

Police were dispatched at 6:50 am April 7 for a report of a naked female on Keystone Road in Horton Township. Chase reportedly had a blanket wrapped over her and was drinking a beer on someone’s porch. Police said when they arrived at the scene, Chase retreated back to her residence.

The homeowners said their 19-year-old son was home when Chase went into the house and stole a beer out of the fridge while she was naked. The 19-year-old said he had friends staying over in the basement when Chase came through the basement door uninvited. Chase was reportedly asked to leave multiple times and refused before going upstairs to take a Corona Extra from the fridge, according to the charges filed.

Chase also allegedly dropped the blanket she had around her and exposed her naked body to the 19-year-old. He was able to convince her to go outside and went back to her home when she was unable to get back inside. However, a few minutes later she returned with the beer she stole and continued to drink it on the front porch, according to police.

When police entered the home they noticed multiple smoking devices in plain view. They said Chase appeared to be under the influence in a controlled substance and became combative, according to the charges filed. Police noted a 3-year-old child was at Chase’s residence and was also nude.

She was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation but was released because medical personnel believed she was under the influence and not having a mental health episode.

Chase has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 23.