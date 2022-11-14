MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was arrested after police said he tried to run officers over.

Temeico Johnson is charged with aggravated assault of a first responder, evading and gun possession.

Police said they pulled Johnson over Sunday morning after the car he was driving was identified as stolen.

Court documents show that when officers tried to approach the vehicle, Johnson put his foot on the gas and drove the car toward the officers.

Police were able to take Johnson into custody and said they found a gun with a live round in it along with several bags of marijuana.

According to court records, Johnson told police he knew that the car he was driving was stolen.

No further details were released.