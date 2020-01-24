Police: VA officer dies after being dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY/WBTW) — An officer in Virginia has died from her injuries after she was dragged by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, police officials say.
The incident happened around 6:47 p.m. Thursday when the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of 16th Street near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park, according to Newport News police.
During the encounter, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer with the car, police wrote in a news release. The vehicle fled the scene and then crashed nearby at 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.
Police say the officer was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The driver was taken into custody after the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will hold a press conference on the officer’s death at 10 a.m. at Police Headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.
No further information will be released until the press conference, police say.
