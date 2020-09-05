Police: Virginia cyclist assaulted or mooned pedestrians on trails 5 times in August

ARLINGTON, Va. (WBTW) — Police in Arlington, Virginia are searching for a cyclist who allegedly assaulted or mooned pedestrians walking along trails on five separate occasions throughout the month of August.

The Arlington County Police Department said the cyclist appears to be in his 50’s, between 5’8″ and 5’11” with an athletic build and gray hair.

On Aug. 11, police said the cyclist approached a male and female along the Four Mile Run Trail and yelled at them to stay on the right side of the yellow line. The male victim yelled back and the cyclist circled the victims and then pulled down his pants, according to police.

He also allegedly tried to take the female victim’s phone from her hand and struck the male victim.

On Aug. 15, police said the cyclist was on the W&OD trail and approached male and female victims from behind on his bike at a high rate of speed. The male victim took his phone out and the cyclist attempted to hit him twice, making contact the second time, police said.

The cyclist then allegedly pulled down his pants and rode away.

On Aug. 16, the cyclist approached male and female victims who were walking on the W&OD trail, passed them at a high rate of speed, yelled profanities at them, and told them to get off the trail, according to police.

When the victim yelled back, the cyclist allegedly pulled down his shorts and continued yelling profanities at the victims, police said.

On Aug. 21, police said the cyclist approached the victim on Custis Trail. As the victim tried to move over, the cyclist passed her at a high rate of speed and hit her in the back of the head and yelled for her to move over, according to police.

On Aug. 29, the cyclist, traveling at a high rate of speed, approached victims on the W&OD trail, according to police. One of the victims yelled at the cyclist to slow down. The cyclist got off his bike and hit him in the face, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the cyclist or any of the incidents is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.