Police warn parents of THC-laced candy ahead of Halloween

JOHNSTOWN, PA (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania are warning parents ahead of the Trick or Treat season about the discovery of THC-laced candy.
Officers in Johnstown, about 65 miles east of Pittsburgh, seized candy laced with THC at a house in Stoney Creek Township.
The candy, called Nerds Rope edibles, contains 400 milligrams of THC and the packaging looks very much like children’s candy.
Police are urging parents to be vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.
Drug-laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from real candy, police said.
