POLL: Bill would fine people for smoking in cars with children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal before Alabama lawmakers would fine people who smoke in a vehicle when a child is present.

The bill by Rep. Rolanda Hollis would make it illegal to smoke tobacco in a car when a child aged 14 or younger is present. Violators would be fined $100.

Hollis said an adult has a choice whether to smoke or get out of a car when someone is smoking. She said a child does not have a choice.

Hollis said 11 states have similar laws.

A similar bill was introduced last year but did not win final approval.

