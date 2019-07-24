Ponies arrive ashore in the 94th Assateague swim

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Saltwater Cowboys swam ponies from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island Wednesday morning in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

The swim is held during “slack tide” — when there’s no current.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company posted a video to Facebook Wednesday showing the ponies making it to shore on Assateague.

The famous event draws in big crowds every year, so shuttles on the island are already in service.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day.

