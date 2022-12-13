NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Several employees at a Newsport News pool hall were forced into a cooler early Sunday morning during a robbery, police said.

It happened at about 12 a.m. at a business in the 10000 block of Warwick Boulevard where officers found five employees in a cooler after getting a call to check out the building, police said.

The employees told police they had been robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men who forced them into the cooler before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported. Police said the incident is still under investigation.