President Biden calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. An array of progressive and pro-White House groups plans to spend nearly $100 million to promote Biden’s agenda over the next month to pressure Congress while lawmakers are on their August recess. The push being announced Monday, Aug. 2 coupled with a wave of travel by the president’s top surrogates, is meant to promote and secure passage of Biden’s two-track infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation concluded the New York chief executive sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

“I think he should resign,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.

The president’s comments came hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of a probe lasting nearly five months — hastening calls for the Democrat’s resignation or impeachment.

Biden was among a growing list those who said Cuomo should resign, a high-profile condemnation from a onetime close ally.

Cuomo has denied the allegations and has refused to resign.

The investigation, led by two outside lawyers, concluded 11 women who said Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives, were telling the truth.

The president did not go as far as to say Cuomo should be impeached or should face criminal charges, but reiterated to reporters his stance that he should step down from office.

Biden had previously avoided taking a hardline stance on the allegations against the governor; he said earlier this year that he’d wait to comment on the AG’s findings, which were released Tuesday.

As a part of his personal defense in the court of public opinion, the governor released several images Tuesday of himself touching, hugging or kissing others in public as a greeting or display of “warmth,” as he said in his statement. One of those images featured Biden.

The president did not comment on the nature of the photo specifically, though when asked, he did say he believes not every one of Cuomo’s interactions where nefarious, though he supports the AG’s report that found corroboration with claims of inappropriate behavior.

Biden joins a list of powerful Democrats calling on the governor’s resignation — including New York’s U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — though it’s worth noting Biden is naturally the most powerful Democrat in the party.